MANILA - Several domestic flights were canceled on Friday due to bad weather as tropical storm Paeng brought heavy rains in some parts of the Philippines, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

Canceled flights on Oct. 28 included the following, as of 11:10 a.m.

CEB GO:

• DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

• DG 6179/6180 Manila-Masbate-Manila

• DG 6111/6112 Manila-Naga-Manila

• DG 6881/6882 Manila-Surigao-Manila

* DG 6841/6842 Manila-Del Carmen-Manila

CEBU PACIFIC:

• 5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

• 5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila

• 5J 373/374 Manila-Roxas-Manila

