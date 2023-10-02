Converge now has 2 million subscribers

MANILA -- Converge ICT Solutions on Monday said it has 2 million residential subscribers as of the end of September 2023.

The fiber broadband and technology provider said this comes on the back of a significant upswing in its prepaid segment, alongside the stable growth in its postpaid customers.

The company said it ended the first half of the year with 1.97 million residential subscribers, of whom 1.92 million are postpaid subscribers while over 54,000 are prepaid customers.

Converge launched a fiber plan for the segment below the middle class or the marginalized for P888 per month in August.

In May, the company launched its new prepaid fiber unlimited broadband products for as low as P50.

The Pampanga-based Dennis Uy's firm said Surf2Sawa (S2S) has seen over 25,000 net additions it registered in the second quarter of the year.

Converge's net income grew 8.5 percent to P4.3 billion in the first half of 2023.

