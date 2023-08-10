Converge net income grows 8.5 percent from January to June

MANILA -- Converge ICT Solutions Inc. on Thursday said its net income grew 8.5 percent to P4.3 billion in the first half of 2023.

Its revenues also climbed to P17.4 billion, up 8.1 percent from the same period in 2022.

The company said total net subscriber additions for residential customers reached 92,000 during the first six months, growing by 5 percent from the same period last year.

Converge also said its enterprise segment saw robust growth -- revenues for their small and medium enterprises segment grew 41.5 percent, while revenues in the wholesale segment increased by 28.6 percent.



Revenues from large enterprise customers, making up the largest sub-segment, grew by 18.5 percent, the company added.

Converge recently launched a fiber plan for the segment below the middle class or the marginalized for P888 per month, as it eyes growth from its prepaid services.