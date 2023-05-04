Prepaid fiber at P50, Converge offers broadband for 'marginalized'

MANILA - Converge ICT Solutions Inc has rolled out its new prepaid fiber unlimited broadband products for as low as P50 which aims to cater to marginalized sectors, its co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy said.

Those belonging to the D and E class or the "poorest of the poor" will be able to afford stable and reliable internet connectivity, Uy told reporters on the sidelines of its official fiber service launch on the island of Boracay.

"We have formally announced the first prepaid fiber in the Philippines will come soon, that means the segment of D and E can now afford and we make sure no Filipino will be left behind in terms of digital connections," the Pampanga-based businessman said.

"At first they thought it's a scam. At P700 a month, unlimited data and they can load it at P200 every week. When you reach these areas, this is the poorest of the poor and at the end of the day, they do a lot of business on this product...the traction is very strong, they're so happy," he said.

The prepaid package for the Surf2Sawa Prepaid Fiber starts at P50 for 1 day of unlimited connectivity for up to 6 gadgets. Other packages are P200 for 7 days, P380 for 15 days and P700 for 30 days, Converge said.

Currently, the service is available in limited areas where the fiber infrastructure is ready. Uy said the company aims to roll out the prepaid products to more areas in the country.

Initially rolled out in Q4 2022, Uy said there are about 30,000 prepaid subscribers nationwide, which would help them understand the behavior of consumers.

The Philippines is among the top countries in the world with the highest mobile phone and social media penetration.

On the fiber broadband front, Uy said Converge's coverage is almost 60 percent of the households in the country, already exceeding its target of covering 55 percent of homes by 2023.

Uy said Converge has spent about P100 billion for the development of its infrastructure in the country, including investments in subsea cables and landing stations, among others.

