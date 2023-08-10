MANILA — Converge ICT Solutions Inc said on Thursday it launched a fiber plan for the segment below the middle class or the marginalized for P888 per month.

BIDA Fiber will target the class C and D market who are not yet subscribed to any monthly internet plan, Converge founder Dennis Uy said in a briefing.

This product complements its prepaid fiber internet product introduced in November last year, which Uy said "opened a vast" market for the pure fiber provider.

Converge said the maximum speed for the BIDA Fiber is 35Mbps. There is no data cap but the connection to the router is limited to 6 devices, it added.

Converge COO Jesus Romero said the budget-friendly fiber service hopes to encourage non-users to avail of a reliable internet connection.

"The prospects are quite positive, we're looking at the segment below the middle class which is about 8 million households," Romero said.

"Hopefully it will encourage non-users to apply for quality affordable fiber," he added.

Converge earlier launched a prepaid fiber service which is reloadable for as low as P50 for 1 day.

STREAMING SERVICE

Converge also announced that its streaming service BlastTV went online last Aug. 9.

It is currently available for free for Converge subscribers and can be accessed via a web browser, Romero said.

"It has a very wide selection which would allow our customers to better enjoy the time they allot for entertainment," he said.

