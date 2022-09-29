Homegrown restaurant brand Jollibee joins other global brands in the Billboard Capital of the World, New York Times Square. Handout

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp on Thursday said its billboards featuring the world famous Chickenjoy are now displayed in the middle of the iconic New York Times Square, the billboard capital of the world.

Jollibee opened its Times Square store last August.

In a statement, the homegrown restaurant operator said Times Square is the "global epicenter of outdoor advertising."

Aside from the billboard showing a bucket of Chickenjoy, another digital billboard showcased a watch model grabbing a piece of chicken from the adjacent ad.

Digital billboard at the New York Times Square. Handout

Some 2,500 locals and tourists queued during its opening day at the location, which has since been "outperforming targets," JFC said.

Aside from Chickenjoy, the fast food chain also introduced exclusive menu such as the Jollibee Double Deluxe Burger.

Jollibee Times Square is the brand's 4th location in New York. The group aims to expand its presence in the US and Canada to become among the op 5 restaurant operators in the world.

