Homegrown restaurant chain Jollibee has opened a branch at the iconic Times Square in New York City.

It is the first Filipino-owned business that made it to what is known as the busiest "crossroads of the world."

In July alone, Times square had more than 367,000 visitors daily. The average daily pedestrian foot traffic right outside Jollibee alone is around 57,000.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Many of the customers who showed up have been waiting for Jollibee's opening at Times Square for some time now. The first 60 customers get a free 6-piece Chickenjoy bucket every month from September to August, a tote bag, a Jollibee Funko Pop, and a shirt.

Jollibee officials believe that with the opening of the store in Times Square, they are on track to become one of the top 5 Filipino-owned business globally.

"We actually have more than 1,500 Jollibee stores globally, North America has 84 across the US and Canada, and our intent is to aggressively accelerate our growth in this country," said Jollibee North America President Maribeth dela Cruz.

Jollibee Times Square is also offering exclusive food items such as the baked cheddar mac 'n cheese and the mandarin orange crispy salad.

