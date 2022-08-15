Jollibee named 'best fried chicken chain in America'

Jollibee's Chickenjoy. Photo from the restaurant's Facebook page

The Philippines' Jollibee has been hailed as the "best fried chicken chain in America" by a United States-based food website.

Eater tested a total of 16 food brands that serve fried chicken in the US, and winners were declared in four categories: Jollibee (Bones), McDonald's (No Bones), Shake Shack (Sandwiched), and Bonchon (Sauced).

Other featured restaurants include Popeyes, KFC, Burger King, Church's, Wendy's, White Castle, Chick-Fil-A, Fuku, Bojangles, Wingstop, Panda Express, and Del Taco.

In the end, it was a showdown between Jollibee's Chickenjoy and South Korea's Bonchon fried chicken, and the former emerged on top.

The final decision was made by Lesley Suter, Eater's deputy editor.

"The real surprise here was the chicken itself: satisfyingly light, flavorful in a 'tastes like chicken' sort of way, and supremely moist," she said.

"Jollibee's signature gravy is more than just an optional dunk; it completes the dish, gelatinous in a way I can only describe as naughty, while proudly showing its Filipino colors with a hefty dose of sugar," Suter added.

Jollibee is set to open a branch at Times Square in New York City on August 18.

The homegrown fast food chain has 84 locations across North America and over 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

It plans to grow its US and Canada network to 500 stores in the next 5 to 7 years.

