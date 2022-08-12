Jollibee's soon to open branch in Times Square. Handout

MANILA — Homegrown restaurant chain Jollibee will open a branch at the iconic Times Square in New York City on Aug. 18, its operator Jollibee Foods Corp said on Friday.

Jollibee Times Square will be located beside Good Morning America and in the Bowtie, where the famous New Year's Eve Ball Drop takes place, JFC said in a statement.

Located in the "crossroads of the world," the new store is seen to introduce the brand to more mainstream American customers, the company said.

"We are excited to spread the joy of eating to everyone and contribute to the diverse and exciting food scene in Times Square," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Jollibee Group's President for Philippine Brands in North America.

Times Square branch will offer Chickenjoy fried chicken, chicken sandwich, peach mango pie and Jolly spaghetti, JFC said.

Jollibee now has 84 locations across North America and over 1,500 restaurants worldwide. It plans to grow its US and Canada network to 500 stores in the next 5 to 7 years.

RELATED VIDEO: