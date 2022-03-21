Opening of Jollibee's 150th store in Vietnam. Handout

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp on Monday said it has opened its 150th store in Vietnam, which the company considers as one of its biggest markets outside the Philippines.

The newest branch is located at 254 Dong Da Street Thuan Phuoc Ward, Hai Chau District in the tourism hub in Da Nang City, JFC said in a statement.

“Vietnam is one of the most important markets for us as it is among the fastest-growing economies in Asia and has a huge young and vibrant population," Jollibee Group chief executive officer Ernesto Tanmantiong said.

"Jollibee Vietnam has managed to sustainably grow and exceed our expectations. The opening of our 150th store is a testament to the special place this country holds in Jollibee's history and heart, he added.

JFC said it has "successfully captured the local market in Vietnam over the years, with 100 percent of its customers being Vietnamese."

Homegrown brand Jolibee, which is part of the Jollibee Group, currently has over 1,500 stores in 17 countries.

RELATED VIDEO: