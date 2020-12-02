Jollibee launches multiple brand orders and deliveries

Jollibee Group multi-delivery. Handout

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp said it has launched a delivery service that would allow customers to order from different brands and send these to multiple locations.

Multiple location deliveries for single-brand orders are available in 2,400 delivery stores nationwide, while delivery of multiple-brand orders for various locations is being piloted in Metro Manila, the fast food giant said in a statement.

"With this service, consumers will now find it easier and more convenient to order their favorite food and share it with friends and family who are in various locations. From having to order several times, customers need to order only once," said Joseph Tanbuntiong, Jollibee Country Group head for the Philippines.

“We hope that with this new service, our customers can experience the joy of eating together, even if they are in different locations."

Customers may avail of the service through its websites www.jollibee.com.ph and https://multidelivery.jfc.com.ph or through its hotlines: #8-7000 for Jollibee, #5-55-55 for Greenwich, #9-88-88 for Chowking, #2-22-22 for Burger King, and #8-77-77 for Red Ribbon.