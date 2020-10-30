'Reunion of the year': Jollibee Champ, Ultimate Burger Steak are back in select stores nationwide

Jollibee announces the return of the Jollibee Champ and the Ultimate Burger Steak in select stores nationwide. Handout

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp on Friday said Jollibee Champ and the Jollibee Ultimate Burger Steak are back in select stores nationwide starting Oct. 30 following a "clamor" from loyal fans.

The Champ burger was discontinued in January this year.

The popular burger made with 100 percent pure beef, 1/3 lbs patty with cheese, lettuce and tomato marked its "grand return" with 2 new additional variants, the country's largest restaurant operator said.

Aside from the Classic Champ, Jollibee introduced the new Bacon Champ which has 2 strips of bacon and the new Amazing Aloha Champ with honey mustard dressing and 2 pineapple rings, it said.

The Jollibee Champ burgers will be available in select 324 stores staring Oct. 30, Jollibee said.

"We’re very happy to bring back a product that has received so much clamor from its loyal fans. The return of the Jollibee Champ is a result of the passionate clamor for everyone’s favorite langhap-sarap BIG burger made even better with two new variants to satisfy more cravings for different flavors,” said Jollibee AVP for Bestsellers category Cathleen Capati.

The classic Champ variant is available solo starting at P150, while the Bacon Champ and Amazing Aloha Champ are available for P185 and P199 respectively, Jollibee said.

Prior to the announcement, Jollibee teased Twitter users with post such as the "reunion of the year."

The reunion of the year. Guess who’s coming back! 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/HULDaFH5Zc — Bestfriend Jollibee (@Jollibee) October 29, 2020

Fans of the Jollibee Ultimate Burger Steak have their "prayers answered" with the return of the popular item in 324 stores nationwide starting Oct. 30 in Luzon and Metro Manila and from Nov. 18 in Visayas and Mindanao, Jollibee said.

The food item was also phased out in January.

The Ultimate Burger Steak is made with 1/3-pound of Champ patty topped with mushroom sauce and served with fries, mushroom slices, garlic bits and egg on rice. Meals start at P150, Jollibee said.

“After being met by an overwhelming response to its phase out last January, we are very excited and happy to announce the return of the Ultimate Burger Steak to our menu. Just as before, you can now enjoy the delicious beefy-saucy combination that Jollibee Burger Steak meals are known for in the ultimate size that satisfies you,” Jollibee Marketing Director for Core and Complementary category Mari Aldecoa said.

Jollibee has also dealt with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns. It turned to selling ready-to-cook chicken products when the government prohibited dine-in last March.

