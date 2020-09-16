Jollibee brings Chickenjoy to Liverpool in UK, West Plano in Texas with new stores

Jollibee opened its first store in Liverpool, UK, known for being the birthplace of The Beatles. Handout



MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp said it brought the world famous Chickenjoy to Liverpool in the UK with the opening of its first store in the area while customers continue to line up in its newly opened branch in West Plano, Texas.

The first customer for its first store in Liverpool lined up as early as 2 a.m., the Philippines largest and one of Asia's fastest growing restaurant operators said in a statement.

Jollibee said the first store in Liverpool doubled its initial sales forecast. At least 40 percent of customers were new to the Jollibee brand, said Jollibee Foods Corp. president for Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia (EMEAA) Dennis Flores.

A long line of customers greeted Jollibee Liverpool’s opening day. To ensure customer and staff safety, strict physical distancing and safety guidelines were enforced in the queue. Handout

"The Liverpool store is showing how Jollibee is appealing to local communities and not just to Filipinos, and we are grateful for their warm welcome and the love they are showing for our food,” said Jollibee Group CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong.

In West Plano, cars queued in its drive-thru counters while others called to avail of advance order pick-ups, it said. West Plano, meanwhile, exceeded its target, serving close to 2,000 on its opening day.

Off-premise channels such as drive-thru, delivery and pick-up allowed the brand to meet the high demand for its products, Jollibee said.

“Jollibee continues to grow in both North America and Europe,” Tanmantiong said.

"The digital pivot happening has driven off-premise channels like delivery, drive-thru, and take-out to a higher level, enabling our brands to outperform the QSR industry in the US," he added.

Tanmantiong said the next Jollibee store would open in Leicester before the end of the year.

A long line of cars snaked from the store’s drive-thru window to the highway. Handout

The Jollibee group operates in 35 countries with over 5,800 stores globally. It has 8 brands and investments in other global restaurant businesses.

