Jollibee draws long line, as chain opens new store in Texas

MANILA - A newly opened Jollibee in Plano city, Texas drew a long line of cars as customers checked the fast-food restaurant.

According to a Dallas Morning News report, the Filipino store served about 2,000 customers on opening day on Aug. 20, with some people having to wait for hours to get their piece of Chickenjoy and Jolly Spaghetti.

Since Jollibee's opening, the first such store in Dallas-Fort Worth, a line of cars snaking out onto Preston Road in West Plano has been seen regularly.

Customers can only get their orders by calling ahead or through drive-through because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jollibee earlier opened a branch in Jersey City in July.

The chain operator in September 2019 said it intended to grow its foreign business faster than its local units.

"The long-term goals of JFC are to have 3 strong pillars of growth – Philippines, China and USA. However, it does not mean that the Philippine business will slow down, the intention is to have its foreign business grow faster than its Philippine business," Jollibee Foods Corp said.