Jollibee to open first store in Downtown Los Angeles

MANILA - Jollibee will open its first store in Downtown Los Angeles in the second quarter of 2022 as part of its expansion target in North America, its parent Jollibee Foods Corp said Friday.

The Downtown Los Angeles store will join Jollibee's existing 2 locations in the Metro Los Angeles area. The new branch will also be Jollibee's 57th store in the US, JFC said in a statement.

“Southern California has been and will continue to be a key growth area for the brand,” Jollibee North America Business Group Head Maribeth Dela Cruz

“We couldn’t wait a moment longer to open our doors in one of the world’s most dynamic and diverse metropolitan hubs that boasts such a strong sense of community among those who live and work in Downtown Los Angeles,” said Dela Cruz.

California also houses Jollibee's first US store, which opened in Daly City in 1998, the country's largest restaurant operator said.

It also plans to open a second location in West Covina, California, it said.

Jollibee currently has over 1,500 restaurants in 17 countries. Its parent JFC aims to become among the top 5 restaurant operators in the world.

