Jollibee sets opening of first stores in Scotland, Kuala Lumpur in 2022

Jollibee Foods Corporation CEO, Mr. Ernesto Tanmantiong, takes the stage at the Anvil Business Club dinner forum as guest speaker held at the Chardonnay by Astoria in Pasig City on October 11, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp (JFC) said Friday it would kick off 2022 with the opening of the first Jollibee stores in Scotland in the UK and in Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Jollibee will also open its 150th store in Vietnam next year, JFC said in a statement.

“We’re excited to bring the Jollibee brand to more countries around the globe – in line with our mission of serving great-tasting food,” said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Chief Executive Officer of Jollibee Group.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we continue to open more Jollibee stores and are glad to see the community’s support wherever we open. We look forward to bringing the joy of eating to more and more people in different parts of the world, sustaining our growth momentum as we enter 2022," he added.

A "widening customer base" fuels the expansion plans in these markets, the Jollibee Group said.

Jollibee Scotland follows the successful opening in Wales.

Meanwhile, Jollibee in Kuala Lumpur will be located in Sunway Pyramid. JFC said that together with its joint venture partner, they plan to grow its stores in Malaysia to 120 within the next 10 years.

Vietnam, for its part, is home to Jollibee's largest store network outside of the Philippines, the company said.

The entire Jollibee Group operates over 5,800 stores in 34 countries. It aims to be among the top 5 restaurant operators in the world.

