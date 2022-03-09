Jollibee opens its first store in Vancouver

Watch more on iWantTFC

Jollibee has finally landed in Vancouver.



Filipinos in the city came in droves at the restaurant's opening to show their love for the Philippine pop culture icon, with lines snaking for more than a block in the heart of downtown.

Filipino Japanese Kei Condo braved the sub-zero temperature and made sure he would be first in line by waiting in front of Jollibee starting at 8:30pm the night before. "Maybe I was crazy but everything has been worth it, a great experience," Condo said. "The Jolly Crispy Chicken, that's the one I always get when I'm in the Philippines."

The restaurant gave Condo a year's supply of Jolly Crispy Fried Chicken, a limited edition Jollibee toy, and a red beanie.

Maria Lorelei Madatu, who is a nurse at St. Paul's Hospital, was also among the first 25 customers. She shared that she lined up because Jollibee makes her think of home. "When I’m in the Philippines, it’s family. You get together and then you just eat together," Madatu said.

Jollibee North America President Maribeth Dela Cruz said they're thrilled at the turnout of fans for the Vancouver opening.

"Amazing, it's phenomenal. It's really overwhelming and inspiring and we're really humbled by people coming out to support the opening in Vancouver," Dela Cruz noted.

Aside from Jolly Crispy Fried Chicken, Jollibee's Vancouver menu includes other all-time favorites like Jolly Spaghetti that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once said he doesn't quite understand. According to Dela Cruz, there's no plan to change their sweet spaghetti recipe because many global customers like it the way it is.

With the restaurant's expansion to other countries, Dela Cruz said they're hopeful that they can further grow their market.

"Through the years, we're actually expanding our reach to a different market. People are, you know, those who haven't tried the brand, they try it and they love it. And we already have also been growing our numbers of non-Filipino customers, so that's something that we're excited about."

Three more Jollibee restaurants will open in Vancouver and Surrey by the second half of 2022.