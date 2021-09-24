IKEA Philippines shares an updated photo of its almost completed branch located at the Mall of Asia Complex. Photo: IKEA Philippines' Official Facebook Page

MANILA— IKEA Philippines on Friday said its website is already open for online shopping but that there could be “difficulties” as it refines operations during the test run.

Eager consumers on Thursday discovered that the Swedish furniture maker’s local website is open for online purchases.

Several users, however, were unable to check out their items late Thursday.

“As we look to refine our operational and technical processes during this time, we ask for your patience and understanding for any difficulties that may arise,” IKEA Philippines said in an Instagram post.

“As to when the online store will officially launch, we will be coming out with an announcement,” it added.

Although the much-awaited online store is still operating at “limited capacity,” items that are in stock can already be bought, the company said.

For those having difficulty logging in, IKEA said the IKEA Family account is different from the website log-in and that users need to create an account on IKEA.ph.

Visa, Mastercard, AMEX and GCash are currently accepted for payment, IKEA said

Click and collect options as well as home delivery are also available in Metro Manila and select areas, it added.

Truck delivery starts at P550, Parcel delivery starts at P170, while click and collect in designated hubs start at P400, IKEA said.

IKEA Pasay City, the brand's largest outlet in the world, is set to open in the fourth quarter. It has 5 floors designed to house retail space, a warehouse, a call center, a restaurant and a market hall.