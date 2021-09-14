IKEA Philippines posted an updated photo of its almost completed branch located in the Mall of Asia Complez. Photo: IKEA Philippines' Official Facebook Page



MANILA - IKEA Philippines took a step closer to opening its online shop after it recently allowed consumers to add items to their "shopping list."

The world's largest outlet of the Swedish furniture maker is set to open in the fourth quarter but its e-commerce site will go live ahead of time.

"Our team is preparing operation readiness for e-commerce," IKEA Philippines country manager Georg Platzer told ABS-CBN News.

When asked when would the online shop go online, Platzer said there is no confirmed date yet.

IKEA products have been arriving in the country despite the pandemic. Its facility is also almost complete as seen in a recent tour with Swedish Ambassador Harald Fries.

IKEA Philippines is as big as 150 basketball courts with 65,000 square meters floor area. Two of its 5 floors will house IKEA's retail operations while the rest will be for a warehouse and a call center that will cater to the e-commerce side of the business, Platzer earlier said.

