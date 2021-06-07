'Milestone:' IKEA Philippines says first batch of products arrives in Pasay

Crates of IKEA products being unloaded in Pasay City. IKEA Facebook page

MANILA - IKEA Philippines said Monday its first batch of product range has arrived at the country's first store in Pasay City.

Truckloads of IKEA items being unloaded are posted on its verified Facebook page.

"Today, IKEA Philippines celebrates an important milestone! Our first batch of IKEA range has finally arrived in IKEA Pasay City. We can’t wait to unbox these and make them available to the many Filipinos," it said.

The Swedish furniture maker is expected to open its online store ahead of the physical outlet in the second half of the year.

Construction delays and the coronavirus pandemic have earlier pushed the iconic store's opening date.

From the outside, IKEA Philippines located at the Mall of Asia complex, looks almost done, even with its iconic yellow logo installed.

IKEA Philippines is set to become the world's biggest store with 65,000 square meters floor area, or as big as 150 basketball courts.

