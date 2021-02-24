LOOK: ‘Iconic’ IKEA logo now up at flagship store in PH

Photo from Brian Ong

MANILA — Filipinos can now have a glimpse of the iconic IKEA logo at the Philippine flagship store in Pasay City.

In a photo shared by Brian Ong with ABS-CBN News on Wednesday, the logos are now up in the said largest store in the world of the Swedish furniture-maker.

IKEA is building the world's biggest store with 65,000 square meters, or as big as 150 basketball courts, at the Mall of Asia complex.

It is expected to open in the 3rd or 4th quarter of 2021. Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA earlier said it would hire 496 workers for its first Philippine store. As part of its recruitment drive, IKEA would bring home 20 OFWs from IKEA stores abroad primarily from the Middle East.

Philippine-made items such as beads and bamboo products have "potential" to be sold at IKEA stores, its Southeast Asia development manager Georg Platzer earlier said.

