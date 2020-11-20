IKEA hiring close to 500 workers for world's largest store in PH

IKEA executives and staff pose before a jeepney painted in the iconic blue and yellow of the popular Swedish furniture and home accessories brand during the press launch of its Philippine store at the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City on November 20, 2018. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA is hiring 496 workers for its first Philippine store, the company announced.

IKEA is building its largest store in the world at the Mall of Asia complex Pasay City, with the online store opening ahead by the second quarter of 2021.

The home of the famous Swedish meatballs is looking to fill a wide range of vacancies, it said including sales associates, recovery associates, food assistants, customer service associates and others. There are also many open posts for part-timers, it said.

“The IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. Creating meaningful, stable jobs and great workplaces is just one way that we fulfil this vision – more important than ever during these challenging times,” said Christian Rojkjaer, the Managing Director IKEA Southeast Asia & Mexico, owner of IKEA stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines and Mexico.

The newcomers will join a team of 73 people already working for IKEA in its Makati office, it said as well as a project office at the Pasay construction site.

As part of its recruitment drive, IKEA will be bringing home 20 OFWs from IKEA stores abroad primarily from the Middle East.

IKEA said it is looking for candidates with the "right attitude", among others.

“At IKEA, it’s all about putting we before me, empowering people to make decisions, and challenging the status quo," said Georg Platzer, Market Development Manager and Store Manager of IKEA Philippines.

Platzer added at IKEA, co-workers at all levels are encouraged to lead, ask questions, share ideas and drive the business.

"Part-timers are treated like full-time members of the family, with all the same benefits as full-timers on a prorated basis – including health insurance, annual leave, subsidised meals and IKEA discounts," he said.

Click here for more information about IKEA's recruitment in the Philippines.