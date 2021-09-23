MANILA - Customers eager to get their hands on IKEA products can now purchase items online as the Swedish company official opens its e-commerce site but "with limited capacity."

"We're on a drill. Online shopping is on but with limited capacity," IKEA Philippines said on its website.

A quick scan of its online offering showed that some items can be "added to cart" while bigger items such as sofas would give users a prompt that the item is not available for delivery.

Once users proceeds to checkout, they will be shown delivery options such as different pick-up sites and time of pick-up, as well as parcel delivery and truck delivery.

The company earlier opened the registration for its IKEA Family membership. An unexpected surge caused its website to crash.

IKEA Pasay City store manager Goerg Platzer earlier said the e-commerce site would open ahead of its physical store at the Mall of Asia Complex.

IKEA Pasay City is set to be the world's largest with 5 floors. Two floors will be for retail, while the rest will be for a call center for the online operations, warehouse, and a markethall.



