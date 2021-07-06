IKEA PH website crashes as it opens loyalty club sign ups

MANILA - IKEA Philippines said its website crashed early Wednesday amid the surge of visitors trying to sign up for its loyalty club.

In a Facebook post, IKEA said it is doing its best to accommodate all the visitors to its website.

"We feel your excitement, Philippines. Hang in there, the IKEA Family website will be back very soon!" it said.

IKEA Philippines earlier announced it aims to onboard a record 100,000 members during the launch date of its home furnishing club on July 7 in preparation for the opening of its Pasay branch later this year.

Three IKEA Home Makeover packages will be raffled to people who register during the first 24 hours. Each makeover package is worth P50,000 with an exclusive design consultation with IKEA interior designers, the Swedish furniture maker said.

The IKEA Family Club is open to everyone “who wants to make life at home better,” it said. Members enjoy benefits such as special prices in-store, earn reward points in the online store and invite to pre-opening events.

To register, clients just need to visit family.IKEA.com.ph starting July 7. Interested consumers should be at least 21 years old and currently have a valid Philippine mobile number to register.