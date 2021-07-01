IKEA PH to open loyalty club on July 7; free home makeovers up for grabs

Ongoing construction of the IKEA building in Pasay City on February 24, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – IKEA Philippines on Thursday said it aims to onboard a record 100,000 members during the launch date of its home furnishing club on July 7 in preparation for the opening of its Pasay branch later this year.

Three IKEA Home Makeover packages will be raffled to people who register during the first 24 hours. Each makeover package is worth P50,000 with an exclusive design consultation with IKEA interior designers, the Swedish furniture maker said.

The IKEA Family Club is open to everyone “who wants to make life at home better,” it said. Members enjoy benefits such as special prices in-store, earn reward points in the online store and invite to pre-opening events.

To register, clients just need to visit family.IKEA.com.ph starting July 7. Interested consumers should be at least 21 years old and currently have a valid Philippine mobile number to register, IKEA said.

Winners of the home makeover will be announced on July 10. The company said the IKEA Family has over 150 million members globally.

The world’s largest IKEA recorded a milestone when the first batch of products arrived in the country on June 7.

When asked when the Philippine store will open, IKEA Philippines store manager Georg Platzer said “We are aiming to open our store in Q4 this year. We are working hard to make it happen.”

The e-commerce store is also set to open in Q4 but just a "little earlier," Platzer added.

