MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp will extend its 10 percent discount for vaccinated customers until Nov. 30 to encourage more Filipinos to get jabbed versus COVID-19, the fast-food giant said on Thursday.

"The initiative forms part of the Ingat Angat’s Smart Bakuna Benefits program where more than 150 restaurants in NCR Plus are offering discounts to all inoculated individuals in support of the country’s vaccination program," Jollibee said in a statement.

Participating stores under the JFC Group include Jollibee, Chowking, Mang Inasal, Greenwich, Burger King, Panda Express, and PHO24, the company said.

Red Ribbon, meanwhile, offers the same discount for take-out orders, it added.

Metro Manila is under Alert Level 4 in the new quarantine qualifications set by the government starting Sept. 16. Under the measure, 30 percent capacity for al fresco dine-in in restaurants is allowed, while 10 percent capacity is allowed for indoor dining for those fully vaccinated against the virus.

To avail, vaccinated individuals just need to show their vaccine card and government IDs "as many times as they want" when they dine in until November 2021, JFC said.

“We are glad to extend the discount promo so more customers will enjoy the benefits of vaccination apart from protecting their health," Jollibee Group Chief Sustainability and Public Affairs Officer Pepot Miñana said.

The private sector earlier launched the campaign "Ingat Angat, Bakuna Lahat," which includes a vaccine information campaign and incentives for fully vaccinated individuals.

The Philippines aims to inoculate 80 to 90 percent of its population by the end of the year. As of Sept. 15, at least 17.7 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated.

