MANILA — Metro Manila will be under the fourth strictest of 5 COVID-19 alert levels in a new set-up meant to better curb infections and spur business activity, the interior department said on Tuesday.

The capital region's 13 million people will shift to Alert Level 4 quarantine from Sept. 16, Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Metro Manila will serve as pilot area for the alert system and localized lockdowns. These will replace the existing 4-degree classification imposed on large groups of cities and provinces the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 earlier said.

Areas where Alert Level 4 is hoisted have high or increasing coronavirus cases, with high utilization of their hospital and intensive care, said the IATF.

The task force said minors, people above 65 years old, individuals with comorbidity, and pregnant women are not allowed to go out in areas under this alert level, “provided, that they shall be allowed access to obtain essential goods and services, or for work in permitted industries and offices,” said the task force.

People not in those categories may be allowed to travel within and outside of areas under Level 4, subject to the regulation of their destination's local government unit.

Outdoor exercises are allowed for residents, regardless of health and vaccination status, but they shall only be limited in moving within their village or barangay. They should also observe basic COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing face masks and avoiding crowds.

Establishments and activities prohibited under Alert 4 include indoor tourist attractions, cinemas, internet cafés, casinos, wedding receptions, gyms, and cosmetic clinics, among others.

Under Level 4, outdoor or al fresco dine-in services will be permitted at 30 percent capacity. Indoor dine-in services will only be allowed at 10 percent capacity and can only cater to those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Personal care services only limited to barbershops, hair spas, nail spas, and beauty salons are allowed to operate also at 30 percent capacity if they operate in an outdoor setting. If they function indoors, only 10 percent of seating capacity is allowed.

Religious gatherings are allowed in the same condition.

Processions and similar services are prohibited. Necrological services, meanwhile, will be limited to immediate family members, provided the cause of death was not COVID-19.

Government offices will also operate at least 20 percent capacity under Level 4 areas.

Granular lockdowns in critical areas will be imposed for at least 14 days, the task force said.

Wide-scale, strict and lengthy lockdowns since last year have decimated the Philippine economy, which was one of Asia's fastest growing before the pandemic.

"We should strive for total health and this can only be realized by carefully balancing our COVID-19 response by considering both the health of our people and the economic health of the nation," Malacañang spokesperson Harry Roque said on Monday.



The Philippines, which has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, is battling its worst surge in infections, overwhelming hospitals and healthcare workers.

Cases in the past 30 days alone accounted for more than a fifth of the country's 2.2 million cases, while total deaths have reached 35,145.

More details to follow.

