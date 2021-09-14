Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila will shorten its curfew when it shifts to an Alert Level 4 quarantine in the pilot for a new set-up on Sept. 16, an official said on Tuesday.

Mayors of the capital region's 16 cities and lone town voted on changing the current curfew, which runs from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., noted Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos.

Under the new set-up, the curfew will be implemented from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

"Ilalabas namin ang resolusyon na ang implementasyon nito ay isasabay sa pilot. Magiging 10 o'clock na po ng gabi hanggang alas-4 ng umaga," he said in a press briefing.

(We will release a resolution that its implementation will start with the pilot, the curfew will be from 10 PM to 4 AM.)

The alert system has 5 levels. Changes for an area's alert level will be announced by the health department weekly during the system's pilot run, Malacañang said.

Localized lockdowns will be implemented in houses, streets or barangays with clustering of infections, officials said.