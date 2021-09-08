Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Philippines is raising its herd immunity target to protect Filipinos against the more infectious COVID-19 Delta variant.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said herd immunity will be achieved in the Philippines if 80 to 90 percent is vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

“Nakikita po natin na mostly baka po yung herd immunity, dahil kasi nga po doon sa Delta variant, baka iangat po natin ng 80 to 90 percent, yun po ang pagkakasabi ng maraming experts. Na para antas na maparoteksyonan ang ating population ay iakyat natin ng 80 to 90 percent,” he said on TeleRadyo.

Galvez said the government hopes to vaccinate 77 million Filipinos by yearend, then reach 90 million vaccinated Filipinos by the first quarter of 2022.

“So yung target natin na 77 million, baka siguro 90 million na Filipinos po ang talagang itatarget po namin before the end of 1st quarter (2022). So yung 77 million, pipilitin po namin na end of the year, tapos yung tinatawag namin na herd immunity na 90 percent, first quarter 2022.”

He said the Philippines has a stable of supply of jabs from Pfizer and Sinovac.

“’Wag po kayo mag-alaala dahil kasi yung Pfizer po natin stable po yung ating supply and also yung Sinovac.”

He added that more vaccines are expected to arrive in the coming months.

“Ang atin pong Pfizer tsaka Moderna ay mataas po kanilang antas ng kanilang delivery this coming October. We might receive 10 million of Pfizer and more or less 5 million na Moderna.”

Galvez also said he hopes more jabs from global vaccine-sharing facility COVAX will arrive in the Philippines soon.

“Hopefully yung private sector na procurement ay tuloy tuloy po na dumarating at least kahit mga more than 1 million every month. And then also hopefully yung COVAX, makapag-sustain sila ng at least mga 5 million to six million this coming October, November,” he said.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated least 15 million people against COVID-19, Malacañang said on Monday.