MANILA — The Philippines has fully vaccinated least 15 million people against COVID-19, Malacañang said on Monday, as the country fought an uptick in infections linked to the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant.
Authorities have administered 35,838,964 COVID-19 shots, of which around 20.8 million were first jabs, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.
At least 15,044,354 people have been fully immunized so far, he said in a press briefing.
Government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people before the year ends to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.
With some 2 million coronavirus cases, the Philippines has the 14th highest total confirmed infections worldwide, said Roque. The country's COVID-19 fatality rate at 1.65 percent ranks 89th, he added.
To contain the coronavirus outbreak, government will test in Metro Manila a shift to granular lockdowns from the current set-up of province or city-wide restrictions, Roque said.