Drivers receive their vaccines as part of the Grab‘s ‘Vacc to Normal’ campaign at its newly launched vaccination facility at the Wilcon IT hub in Makati City on Sept. 1, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines has fully vaccinated least 15 million people against COVID-19, Malacañang said on Monday, as the country fought an uptick in infections linked to the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant.

Authorities have administered 35,838,964 COVID-19 shots, of which around 20.8 million were first jabs, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

At least 15,044,354 people have been fully immunized so far, he said in a press briefing.



Government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people before the year ends to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.

With some 2 million coronavirus cases, the Philippines has the 14th highest total confirmed infections worldwide, said Roque. The country's COVID-19 fatality rate at 1.65 percent ranks 89th, he added.

To contain the coronavirus outbreak, government will test in Metro Manila a shift to granular lockdowns from the current set-up of province or city-wide restrictions, Roque said.