Health workers administer vaccines to residents at the Isabelo Delos Reyes Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on August 31, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday said experts in the Philippines are eyeing to vaccinate at least 90 percent of the people, or at least 90 million Filipinos, amid the threat of emerging COVID-19 variants.

According to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, the variants of concern have already "lowered" the COVID-19 vaccines' efficacy and already caused symptomatic infections among immunized individuals.

Despite this, however, Vergeire emphasized how vaccines help in preventing severe to critical COVID-19 cases, even deaths.

"With these mutations of the virus, nagkaroon na po ng epekto... itong variants of concern sa ating mga bakuna . . . pero ang nakikita rin natin na maganda, against severe infections and deaths, hindi nagkakaroon ng mataas na bilang," the health official explained in a public briefing.

(The mutations has caused affected how vaccines have performed, especially against variants of concerns. Despite this, we still saw its positive effects, such as the prevention against severe infections and deaths. The cases among them were low)

"Itong herd immunity na ito, it's a long-term goal of government. because the efficacy against symptomatic infections has been affected already," she added.

Government aims to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the country's more than 100 million people to achieve herd immunity from the virus.

Herd immunity is achieved when enough members of a population are already vaccinated, preventing the virus from further spreading. It is a "continuous" protection from the virus, which may include booster shots, among other things, amid the presence of variants.

"Dati, 70 percent lang ay puwede nang herd immunity, ibig sabihin [even if] 30 percent cannot be vaccinated, then they still can enjoy the protection," she said.

(The target used to be vaccinating 70 percent of the population to have herd immunity, which means even if only 30 percent are unvaccinated they can still enjoy the protection.)

"Pero ngayon, tinataas na po ng mga eksperto natin up to 90 percent (But now we have to raise it to 90 percent), because of the effect of the efficacy of the vaccines," she added.

PH VACCINATION

Currently, Philippine authorities prioritize the COVID-19 vaccination of medical frontliners, the elderly, people with comorbidities, economic frontliners, and low-income families amid the limited vaccine supply.



But Vergeire said more people could be vaccinated, which could include other non-priority sectors, if the country gets a hold of more COVID-19 shots.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said the country is poised to receive at least 137 million more virus jabs until the end of the year, of which 25 million doses are expected to arrive this month.

"Mayroon din po tayong option or contingency plan kung saan naglalaan po tayo ng pera, kung saka-sakaling mag-spill over tayo sa first quarter of next year, to finish the rest of the population until we can get that safety clearance coming from our experts na lahat na po ng age group ay puwede nang bakunahan," Vergeire said.

(We have an option where we will allot money if we spill over to the next quarter next year)

An analysis by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group last week showed that active cases in Metro Manila rose five-fold, even as nearly half of its residents eligible for vaccination have been fully immunized and nearly 80 percent have received a dose.

While active infections went down significantly in the 4 months and a half since the government started its inoculation drive in March, new cases continued to rise, which experts said was due to the local presence of the Delta variant.

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Rontgene Solante had said the number of unvaccinated people in the region drove the number of active cases.

The government is pinning its hopes for economic recovery on its inoculation program, which started in March.

At least 14.1 million people have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19 in the country as of Wednesday, government data showed. — With a report from Reuters