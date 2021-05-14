Businesses, media groups join forces for Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat vaccine information drive

MANILA – The country's top businesses and media companies on Friday joined forces to launch the Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat campaign, which aims to encourage more Filipinos to get vaccinated.

The multimedia campaign aims to educate Filipinos on the benefits of getting vaccinated with a focus on reducing vaccine hesitancy, stimulating vaccine demand and ensuring completion of doses, among others, McDonalds Philippines managing director Margot Torres said.

Torres said Filipinos’ attitudes on COVID-19 vaccines range from enthusiastic to undecided and averse, based on studies.

"The role of communication is to move Filipinos from a state of helplessness to a state where they want to get vaccinated…. Ngayon na may karagdagang proteksyon mula bakuna, ang pagbabalik ng inaasam na buhay ay as malapit na natin makamtan (Now that there is additional protection from the vaccine, our return to the lifestyle we want is near)," Torres said.

Social media posts, videos, posters and other materials are available for free to all businesses who want to help educate their employees about getting vaccinated, Torres said.

The Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat Communication Toolkit. Handout

The campaign's "agile media strategy" kicks off on May 15. The campaign also aims to boost vaccine demand by offering perks such as restaurant discounts to those who already got vaccinated, Torres said.

Over 130 restaurants will also provide discounts starting June 1 to those who can show their vaccination cards, she said.

Once the vaccination program opens to the general public, the A Bakuna Sikat Instagram page will feature personalities who already got inoculated to inspire others to do the same, she said.

Torres said the program is also in line with the Department of Health’s Resbakuna Campaign.

The private sector and the government are also collaborating for a vaccine rollout program.

Facebook, Twitter and Google are among social media and technology platforms that committed their support to the DOH's COVID-19 and vaccine information campaign.

The Philippines aims to inoculate 70 million out of its over 100 million population to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19. The country started its vaccination drive in March.

A successful implementation of the country's vaccination program will help hasten the country's economic recovery, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua earlier said.

