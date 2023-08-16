MANILA — Bench founder Ben Chan took 475 of his employees to Hong Kong Disneyland as the local clothing brand celebrated its 35th anniversary.

"Grateful beyond for words for the incredible journey with my Bench family. Our 475 loyal employees are the heart of this celebration as we embrace the magic of HK Disneyland," he wrote on Instagram.

Hosts Kim Atienza, Amy Perez-Castillo, and Christine Bersola Babao congratulated Chan on his company's anniversary, while praising his generosity.

"Sama ako," actor David Licauco also wrote in jest.

Recently, the fashion brand organized fan meets of Korean stars like Wi Ha-jun, Kim Seon-ho, and K-pop group ITZY in the Philippines.

The company is also endorsed by K-Pop group Enhyphen.