MANILA -- Last weekend's Bench Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 was not only a fashion event, but also a gathering of some of the country's biggest stars.

Vice Ganda was among those who walked on the red carpet as well as fellow "It's Showtime" host Jhong Hilario.

"Dirty Linen" stars Francine Diaz and Janine Gutierrez strutted down the runway, as well as "Batang Quiapo" leading lady Lovi Poe and "Sabado Nights" girl Ina Raymundo.

Talents from other networks such as Bianca Umali and Ruru Madrid also joined models and beauty queens during the fashion show.

Check out their photos below: