Home  >  Life

IN PHOTOS: Francine Diaz, Vice Ganda, Lovi Poe, and more attend Bench fashion show

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 20 2023 05:56 PM

MANILA -- Last weekend's Bench Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 was not only a fashion event, but also a gathering of some of the country's biggest stars.

Vice Ganda was among those who walked on the red carpet as well as fellow "It's Showtime" host Jhong Hilario.

"Dirty Linen" stars Francine Diaz and Janine Gutierrez strutted down the runway, as well as "Batang Quiapo" leading lady Lovi Poe and "Sabado Nights" girl Ina Raymundo.

Talents from other networks such as Bianca Umali and Ruru Madrid also joined models and beauty queens during the fashion show.

Check out their photos below:

LOOK: Francine, Vice, Lovi, and more attend Bench show 1
LOOK: Francine, Vice, Lovi, and more attend Bench show 2
LOOK: Francine, Vice, Lovi, and more attend Bench show 3
LOOK: Francine, Vice, Lovi, and more attend Bench show 4
LOOK: Francine, Vice, Lovi, and more attend Bench show 5
LOOK: Francine, Vice, Lovi, and more attend Bench show 6
LOOK: Francine, Vice, Lovi, and more attend Bench show 7
LOOK: Francine, Vice, Lovi, and more attend Bench show 8
LOOK: Francine, Vice, Lovi, and more attend Bench show 9
LOOK: Francine, Vice, Lovi, and more attend Bench show 10

Vice Ganda. FacebookBench

Lovi Poe. FacebookBench

Francine Diaz. FacebookBench

Janine Gutierrez. FacebookBench

Ina Raymundo. FacebookBench

Jhong Hilario. FacebookBench

Bianca Umali. FacebookBench

Max Collins. FacebookBench

Ruru Madrid. FacebookBench

Sofia Pablo. FacebookBench

Read More:  Bench   fashion  

BRAND NEWS