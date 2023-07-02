K-pop group Enhypen announced as Bench endorser

K-pop boy group Enhypen is the latest ambassador of local fashion company Bench. Screenshot from video on Bench's Youtube channel

The members of K-pop boy group Enhypen are the newest brand ambassadors of Bench, joining several South Korean celebrities who have endorsed the homegrown fashion brand.

Through a video posted Saturday on its social media pages, Bench introduced the seven-piece band as its latest "Global Benchsetter."

The 33-second clip showed members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Niki posing in what appears to be a yard while wearing Bench's denim collection.

Enhypen is the latest K-pop group to model for the local clothing company, which had also been endorsed by acts such as Stray Kids, ITZY and TWICE.

The group, known for songs such as "Bite Me" and "Polaroid Love," went to the Philippines earlier this year for a three-day concert as part of its "Manifesto" world tour.

Formed through the survival reality show "I-LAND," Enhypen debuted in November 2020 with the extended play "Border: Day One."

The septet is managed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between Korean entertainment giants Hybe and CJ E&M.

