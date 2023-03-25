K-pop boy band Enhypen during its recent three-day concert in the Philippines. Screenshot from video posted on Enhypen's official YouTube channel

Filipino ENGENEs are in for a trip down memory lane after rising K-pop boy band Enhypen released on Friday a vlog from its recent three-day concert in the Philippines.

The seven-member group performed at the Mall of Asia Arena last February 3 to 5, with the shows marking the conclusion of the act's "Manifesto" world tour.

The 21-minute vlog or "concert sketch" opens with members Sunghoon and Heeseung visiting the skating rink at the Mall of Asia, where Sunghoon previously competed when he was still a figure skater.

Sunghoon learned that the rink had been moved from the ground floor to the third floor.

"When I was here to compete, it was on the first floor but that's gone now and they've moved it to the third floor, so it looks a little different from what I remember. But I still competed in this building," he said.

The video proceeds to show behind-the-scenes footage of the group's rehearsals as well as clips from the actual concerts.

Throughout the vlog, the members also reflected on their experiences from their first world tour.

"Starting with our concert in Seoul up to our last concert here in Manila, it's been such a happy experience for us. We did attend award shows in between but we had such a great time," Niki said.

Heeseung said the members have "all grown a lot" because of their five-month tour, which Sunghoon described as a "meaningful" period.

Enhypen — composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Niki — was formed through the 2020 survival TV program "I-LAND." The group debuted in November of the same year with the extended play "Border: Day One."

