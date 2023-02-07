Backstage photo of Enhypen during the Manila stop of the K-pop boy band’s ‘Manifesto’ world tour, February 3-5, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@ENHYPEN

MANILA – In December, the rising K-pop group Enhypen proved its popularity in the Philippines when scores of fans filled the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for a “fun meet” organized by a beauty brand that the band endorses.

Two months after, the act composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Niki showed it had a much larger fan base in the country, playing 3 sold-out concerts at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

“We were planning to do only a 2-day concert but we actually decided to extend it and do another day,” Jake told ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe ahead of the concerts staged from February 3 to 5.

“Because we knew there’s a lot of fans waiting for us here and there was a lot of excitement over our fans, so we knew that if we had the chance, it would be better to do another day of concert,” Jake explained.

“So after discussing with our company and members, we decided to add another show,” Jake said, adding that the group was “very grateful that a lot of fans were waiting [for us].”

Asked about why they think Filipino Engenes — the name of their fandom — are eager to see them perform live, Heeseung said: “Because we’re very passionate on stage, and they’ve seen how we do on stage and how we’re very high in spirit.”

The Manila shows marked the conclusion of Enhypen’s first world tour, titled “Manifesto,” which kicked off in Seoul last September and made stops in the United States, Japan and Thailand.

In Japan, the group made a successful “dome debut,” attracting 80,000 fans for its 2-night concert at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka in January, according to a report by the Korea Herald.

With the tour’s end, the septet hopes to put out more albums and meet more of their supporters.

“This 2023, we want to release more albums, not only dedicated for our Engenes but basically for more people to like our music,” said Jungwon, the group’s leader.

“As a group, as Enhypen, we really want to just meet more fans all over the world and put on a better performance,” Jake added.

Formed through the survival reality show “I-LAND,” Enhypen debuted in November 2020 with the extended play “Border: Day One.” The group is managed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between Korean entertainment giants Hybe and CJ E&M.