Enhypen attends a press conference ahead of their fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum, December 3, 2022. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — It’s common for K-pop groups to take on different music genres with each new album. In fact, the members of rising boy band Enhypen consider it their “assignment” to try fresh sounds in every comeback, in an effort to grow as artists and keep fans interested.

“As an artist, you cannot just stay wherever you are. If you just capture yourself and block yourself from possibilities, you won’t be able to satisfy your fans,” member Jay said via an interpreter at a press conference on Saturday, hours before the group’s fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

“What we do is we continuously try other genres so that the fans can discover new sides of ourselves and that can also be appreciated by the fans as well. I think it’s an assignment for us to show different sounds and styles, and to keep on exploring further,” he said.

Managed by a joint venture between Korean entertainment giants Hybe Corp. and CJ E&M, Enhypen—comprised of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Niki—was formed through the survival reality show “I-LAND,” which aired from June to September 2020.

Since its launch in November of the same year, the septet has put out a string of singles with diverse moods and sounds, like the dark debut song “Given-Taken,” the delirious pop-rock track “Drunk-Dazed,” and the refreshing summer anthem “Tamed-Dashed.”

The band’s latest single “Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)” is inspired by Chicago drill, a subgenre of hip-hop that bears similarities to trap music.

“‘Pass the Mic’ was a new genre that we tried. If there’s any opportunity, we’d like to try other genres too, because that’s one strong point of Enhypen,” said Sunghoon.

Apart from pulling off various genres, another strength of the group is the members’ individual skills and charms, said leader Jungwon.

“We’re from a reality show, an audition program. Because of that, we’re different in various ways—the way we sing, the way we do choreographies. Our attractive points are all different. But when we actually go on stage, we get together and become one,” he explained.

Enhypen considers K-pop supergroup BTS, their senior colleagues at Hybe, as their biggest musical influence, according to Sunoo.

Jake says as an artist, he enjoys traveling the world and performing for fans. #ENHYPEN is currently on its “Manifesto” world tour, which will make a 2-day stop in Manila in February. | via @jaehwabernardo pic.twitter.com/FoPzuKI3h2 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 3, 2022

WORLD TOUR

Enhypen’s fan meet was organized by cosmetics brand BYS Philippines in celebration of its 10th anniversary, but the group is set to return to the country early next year for the Manila stop of its “Manifesto” world tour.

“We’re only staying for a day today this time, but next time we come, it’s gonna be for our show so we’re very excited for that,” Jake said, referring to the group’s concerts at the SM Mall Asia Arena on Feb. 4 and 5.

Jake said he considered touring as one of the best parts about being an artist.

“Being an artist allows you to travel around the world, meet a lot of new people and fans, and being able to perform for them is something that I cherish,” he said.

“I hope I could have more opportunities to meet Filipino Engene (fans) more often in 2023,” Niki said.

