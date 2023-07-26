How Kim Seon-ho feels about being called ‘good boy’

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho. Photo: Instagram/@seonho__kim

MANILA — The image of a “good boy” has stuck with Kim Seon-ho since his breakthrough role as the dutiful and selfless Han Ji-pyeong in the 2020 drama “Start-Up,” an identity that carries much weight and which the South Korean actor is thankful for.

The “good boy” nickname is used by elderly people in South Korea to describe those who are “innocent, naive and pure,” Kim explained at a press conference for his recent fan meeting in Manila, organized by clothing brand Bench.

“Since I was really into the character, when I hear the term ‘good boy,’ it really makes me emotional as well,” the 37-year-old heartthrob said through an interpreter.

“[This character] was culturally accepted by a lot of people and I feel really happy about this. I feel grateful that it was accepted by everyone around the world,” he said.

Kim began his career in theater before debuting on TV through the 2017 series “Good Manager.” After starring in other dramas like “100 Days My Prince” and “Welcome to Waikiki 2,” he gained widespread popularity as the endearing “second male lead” in “Start-Up.”

But in 2021, Kim was embroiled in a controversy after an ex-girlfriend publicly accused him of coercing her into getting an abortion, leading to the actor being dropped from TV and film projects.

Kim has since recovered from the controversy, managing to keep a large and dedicated fan base.

After almost two years away from the spotlight, Kim returned with the action thriller film “The Childe,” where he played a ruthless assassin, a far cry from his past roles.

“I had a conversation with the director, of course, to know what’s expected in this film. I also looked into references like Stanley Kubrick films,” he said, explaining how he prepared for the role.

“There were many preparations for the action moves so I had to study all the movements… I read through the script to make sure that I didn't miss any point,” he added.

When he was asked to pick which among his characters was the most similar to him, Kim chose the neighborly Hong Du-sik from the 2021 series “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.”

“I really like to talk to people. I like having conversations with a lot of people,” he explained.

Kim said his favorite kind of scene was “where I’m having conversations and showing people my ordinary side.” And after taking on an “aggressive” role in “The Childe,” he hopes to go back to playing “a character where I can be ordinary, just like a normal person.”

“I try to push myself to be a better actor everyday but I personally think I’m a lazy actor. There’s still a lot of room for improvement,” Kim said.

“I’m very optimistic with myself as an actor so I request that you guys look forward to me being a better actor day by day,” he added.

