Philippine Airlines to require use of face shields on flights starting Aug. 15

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said Friday passengers would be required to wear face shields in compliance with the new Department of Transportation guidelines on public transport.

Starting Aug. 15, passengers would be required to wear face shields on top of the mandatory face masks as a precaution against COVID-19, the flag carrier said in a statement.

"Passengers are required to wear masks and face shields in all phases of the flight," PAL said.

The DOTr on Wednesday released a memorandum ordering the mandatory use of face shields in all modes of public transport.

The new measure will be part of PAL's multi-layered safety measures, which include the cabin crew's full personal protective gear, availability of hand sanitizers, and thermal scanning, among others.

Cebu Pacific and AirAsia have also issued guidelines on the use of face shields in flights.

Local carriers once again suspended domestic flights to and from Manila after the government reimposed a stricter lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan reverted to modified enhanced community quarantine after medical workers pleaded for some "breathing space" as cases surged.



