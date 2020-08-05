Philippines requires wearing of face shields in public transportation from Aug. 15

MANILA - Passengers in all modes of public transport will be required to wear face shields together with anti-virus masks from next week, the Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

The DOTr in a memo instructed the heads of all transport sectors to "enjoin within their respective divisions the mandatory wearing of face shields (aside from face masks) for all passengers in areas where public transportation is allowed, effective on 15 August 2020."

There were no immediate details on specifications for the face shield and penalties for violating the rule.

Public transport is suspended in Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces that are under the second strictest level lockdown level until Aug. 18.

The Philippines as of Tuesday logged another record-high number of daily virus cases at 6,352, raising the nationwide total to 112,593. Of this number, 2,115 patients died while 66,049 recovered.

-- With a report from Zhander Cayabyab, ABS-CBN News