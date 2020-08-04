PH logs record-high 6,352 new COVID-19 cases; total soars past 112,000

MANILA — The Philippines' health department on Tuesday reported a record-high of 6,352 additional COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections to 112,593.

With 240 additional recovered patients and 11 newl COVID-related deaths, there are now 44,429 active cases in the country. Active cases refer to patients who are still infected with COVID-19 and are staying either in the hospital or under home quarantine.

The total number of recovered patients is now 66,049, while the death toll is 2,115.

The country has experienced back-to-back record high numbers since July 30. Before that, the additional cases reported daily were only around 1,000 to 2,000.

Of the 6,352 new reported cases, the DOH said that majority or 62% happened in the last 2 weeks.

“The top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were NCR (1,826 or 46.3%), Region 4A (981 or 24.9%) and Region 3 (253 or 6.4%),” the DOH said.

Meanwhile, of the 11 additional deaths, 1 happened in August, 8 in July, 1 in June, and 1 in May. A large portion of the deaths were from Region 7 (5 deaths), followed by Region 11 (2) and Region 9 (2). Region 4A and NCR had 1 death each.

Despite earlier proclamations by the DOH that the country’s COVID-19 situation has improved, the number of cases continued to increase following the government’s decision to ease quarantine measures to gradually open up the economy.

The “flooding” of patients in hospitals prompted doctors and other health workers to ask the government for a break, which resulted in the government placing Metro Manila and nearby provinces under the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine beginning Tuesday, until Aug. 18.

The DOH said it removed 89 duplicate cases from its tally, including 12 cases previously declared as recovered.

Researchers from the University of the Philippines and the University of Santo Tomas estimate that cases may reach 150,000 by the end of August.