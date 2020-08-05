Cebu Pacific to require passengers to wear face shields starting Aug. 15

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Wednesday passengers would be required to wear face shields starting Aug. 15 in compliance with the new government directive for public transport.

"In line with directives from the Philippine government, all Cebu Pacific passengers will be required to wear face shields during the entire flight, effective August 15, 2020. This is on top of the mandatory use of face masks upon entering the airport terminal until arrival at the destination," Cebu Pacific said.

Local airlines have again reduced flights, cutting those coming to and from Manila after the government placed the NCR, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite and Bulacan under modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 18.

The mandatory face shield policy will cover existing flights and any public land transport.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific said it intends to continue operating flights to Dubai, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.



Flights between Manila and Taipei, along with all other international flights, remain cancelled until further notice.

The airline also reminded its passengers to always check the status of their flights before going to the airport.

The country's coronavirus task force has said it was exploring enforcing the mandatory use of face shields as confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise.

Global aviation industry leaders earlier said that due to aircraft HEPA filters, air filtration system and strict health protocols, the risk of COVID-19 transmission on planes was "very low."