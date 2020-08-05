AirAsia passengers required to wear face shields starting Aug. 15

A maintenance worker wears a protective face shield disinfects a door handle at a mall in Manila as a precaution against COVID-19 on May 16, 2020. Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - AirAsia Philippines said Wednesday passengers would be required to wear face shields starting Aug. 15 in compliance with the new government directive for public transport.

Starting Aug. 15, passengers will have to wear a face shield in addition to face masks, in line with the pronouncement from the Department of Transportation, the airline said in a statement.

"Following the Philippine government’s latest announcement of additional guidelines for public transport, all AirAsia Philippines (Z2) guests will be required to wear face shields throughout their entire journey," AirAsia said.

Local airlines have again reduced flights, cutting those coming to and from Manila after the government placed NCR, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite and Bulacan under modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 18.

The mandatory face shield policy will cover existing flights. It also covers any public land transport.

The country's coronavirus task force earlier said it was exploring the possibility of enforcing the mandatory use of face shields as confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country rise.

Global aviation industry leaders earlier said that due to aircraft HEPA filters, air filtration system and strict health protocols, the risk of COVID-19 transmission in planes was "very low."