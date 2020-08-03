Cebu Pacific cancels Manila flights as capital reverts to stricter lockdown

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Monday said it has canceled flights to and from Manila from August 4 to 18, after the Philippine capital was again placed under lockdown because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The country's largest airline said Cebgo flights to and from Manila have also been canceled.

"This is in line with the announcement of Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) over Metro Manila and adjacent provinces, and continued community quarantine over the rest of the country," Cebu Pacific said.

Manila-Taipei flights and other international flights have also been canceled.

‪Cebu Pacific however said it will continue to operate flights Clark-Cebu-Clark and Cebu-Davao-Cebu every Tuesday.

"We also intend to operate limited international routes, namely: Manila-Dubai-Manila, Manila-Seoul (Incheon), Tokyo (Narita)-Manila, Osaka-Manila and Manila-Singapore-Manila," the airline said.

Cebu Pacific said passengers on canceled flights can choose to rebook the flight within 3 months, with waived change fees and fare difference.

Passengers can also deposit the cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund valid for two (2) years and can be used to book any Cebu Pacific flight within the next 12 months or purchase add-ons.

Affected passengers can also opt for a full refund, the airline said.

Cebu Pacific advised affected passengers to visit its website to manage their options.