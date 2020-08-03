PAL suspends Manila flights for 2 weeks due to capital's lockdown

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said Monday it has canceled all domestic flights to and from Manila from August 4 to 18, following the reimposition of stricter quarantine measures on the capital due to the surge of COVID-19 cases.

PAL said the cancelation of the flights was in line with the government's classification of Metro Manila as a Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine or MECQ area for two weeks.

"Domestic passengers of these canceled flights have options to rebook, refund or convert their ticket into a travel voucher," PAL said.

Flights between Clark, Cebu, Davao and cities other than Manila are not affected will continue, PAL said.

The airline added that international flights to and from Manila shall continue to operate, subject to further guidelines from the authorities in line with quarantine capacity and related arrangements.

"We seek the understanding and full cooperation of our passengers as we make these necessary changes to comply with the government directives and above all to support public safety," the flag carrier said.

Cebu Pacific has also canceled domestic and international flights to and from Manila because of the lockdown.