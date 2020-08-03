AirAsia not mounting Manila flights until Aug 19 as PH capital goes on lockdown

MANILA - AirAsia said Monday it will not be mounting flights to and from Manila until August 19, when the 2-week lockdown of the Philippine capital ends.

In a statement on Monday, the Southeast Asian budget carrier said it had updated its flight schedules for August following the government’s reimposition of modified enhanced community quarantine measures in Metro Manila.

“AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments,” the company said.

The company said affected passengers can opt to refund their tickets, rebook with unlimited flight changes until October 31, or put the cost of the ticket into the airline’s credit account with a 2-year validity.

The airline advised travelers to check the latest travel restrictions and advise of respective local and national governments before flying.

Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific earlier announced that they were also canceling Manila flights from Aug. 4 to 18 due to the lockdown.