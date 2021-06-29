Here's how to book vaccinated drivers for GrabCar rides to vaccine centers

MANILA (UPDATE) - Grab Philippines said Tuesday it has launched GrabCar Bayanihan service for easier and safer transport to vaccination centers operated by a fleet of inoculated drivers.

The service became available on June 28, Grab said.

GrabCar Bayanihan 2-seater service initially tested in Quezon City, will pilot over a thousand vaccinated drivers which will be available in Manila, Las Pinas, Taguig, Pasig, Makati, Quezon City, Pateros and Marikina, the ride-hailing firm said in a statement.

Passengers just need to book the vaccination centers they need to go to or choose the "Book GrabCar Bayanihan" option, it said.

On its official page, Grab said the GrabCar Bayanihan 2-seater is also "cheaper" than the regular 2-service vehicle.

"By working together with our local government partners in Metro Manila on their COVID vaccination efforts, we play our part in ensuring that our kababayans are safe, well, and healthy - and we look forward to working on the same goals with the rest of our national and local government partners," Grab Philippines Country Head Grace Vera Cruz said.

"As we all work towards a safe and gradual recovery for our communities, Grab will continue to leverage its platform and technology to ensure that our kababayans have the means to get inoculated," she added.

Grab said it is also offering passengers in Cebu a 10 percent discount every time they use the code VACCTONORMAL on GrabCar services going to and from vaccination centers.

The company said the initiative is part of its efforts to support easier access to the COVID-19 vaccine and to encourage its consumers to get vaccinated through the local government units.

The Cebu discount is available for GrabCar Cebu until 30 July 2021.

