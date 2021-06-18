San Juan inoculates 75 pct of target population, eyes local herd immunity by Aug



MANILA — A total of 64,276 individuals have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in San Juan City, Mayor Francis Zamora said Friday, representing 75 percent of the city’s 85,400 target population for inoculation.

Of the 64,276 vaccine recipients, 45,403 have received their first dose while 18,873 have completed two doses.

Zamora said the steady supply of vaccines hastened the city’s vaccination drive.

"As long as we receive replenishments of vaccines, our city can vaccinate approximately 2,500 to 3,000 individuals a day. At that rate, San Juan may reach herd immunity by the end of August," Zamora said in a statement.

San Juan City continues to inoculate those included in the priority groups such as health workers, senior citizens, persons with comorbidities, economic frontliners, and even indigent residents.

"Mahalaga, kailangan meron tayong bakuna, lalo sa edad namin. Para tumagal ang buhay... Dapat mga senior magpabakuna para ang mga katawan nila ay maayos, at para makalabas at makapamasyal at makabiyahe na rin sila," said Lucy Dychit, 75, who got her first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

As of Friday, the country has recorded 1,346,276 total confirmed novel coronavirus cases, of which 61,776 or 4.6 percent are still active, according to the Department of Health.