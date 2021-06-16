'Bakuna nights': QC gov't launches night time COVID-19 vaccination for workers

People line up to get inside the Smart Araneta Coliseum after it was turned into a COVID-19 mega vaccination facility in Quezon City on May 15, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Quezon City government on Wednesday launched its night time COVID-19 vaccination for workers, in a bid to expand its program for economic frontliners.

In a statement, the city said the night time vaccination, dubbed as "QC Bakuna Nights", would open at 6 p.m.

"Today, for the first time, around 2,000 pre-registered frontline personnels in essential sectors or those belonging in the A4 priority group will be inoculated at the Quezon City Hall Grounds," the statement read.

“Para ito sa mga manggagawa natin na hindi naman makaliban sa kanilang trabaho para makapagpabakuna sa karaniwang oras na 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lalo na ‘yung mga arawan ang sahod," QC Mayor Joy Belmonte was quoted in the statement as saying.

(This is for our workers who cannot leave their work to get vaccinated during the scheduled 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., especially those who earn daily.)

The move, she said, would prevent compromising a worker's schedule, most especially minimum wage earners.

“Ngayon, hindi na nila kailangang mamili kung arawang kita ba muna o bakuna. We will inoculate them at a time most convenient to them,” she added.

(We no longer need to choose between COVID-19 vaccine or our work.)

The country last week started the phased implementation of vaccinating the A4 priority sector, which comprises essential workers driving the country's economy.

The country's COVID-19 vaccination rollout is currently in its fourth month, and has so far hit barely 3 percent of its COVID-19 vaccination target as delays mar the distribution of its newly delivered vaccine supplies.

The Philippines has so far been able to administer at least 6.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Sunday.

